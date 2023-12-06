After Animal, Top 10 Bollywood classics whose reboots could be done by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
After Animal, let us see some Bollywood classics that Sandeep Reddy Vanga could reboot
Baazigar: SRV is a fan of this SRK classic and could be perfect for a reboot
If there was Company 2, Sandeep Reddy Vanga could be considered for it
Tezaab: Vanga is perfect for a modern retelling of this classic loaded with anger, angst and violence
How would a sequel of Delhi Belly be under the helm of Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Some feel Sandeep Reddy Vanga films have the vibe of late Mukul Anand films like Hum
Khal Nayak under Vanga would be more dark and brutal
We would love a female led film from Sandeep Reddy Vanga
What about RGV's classic Shiva 2 with SRV
Vanga could direct Salman Khan in a reboot of the film Baaghi
He is the perfect choice for an anti-establishment film like Arjun
