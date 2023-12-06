After Animal, Top 10 Bollywood classics whose reboots could be done by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

After Animal, let us see some Bollywood classics that Sandeep Reddy Vanga could reboot

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baazigar: SRV is a fan of this SRK classic and could be perfect for a reboot

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If there was Company 2, Sandeep Reddy Vanga could be considered for it

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tezaab: Vanga is perfect for a modern retelling of this classic loaded with anger, angst and violence

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How would a sequel of Delhi Belly be under the helm of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Some feel Sandeep Reddy Vanga films have the vibe of late Mukul Anand films like Hum

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khal Nayak under Vanga would be more dark and brutal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We would love a female led film from Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What about RGV's classic Shiva 2 with SRV

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanga could direct Salman Khan in a reboot of the film Baaghi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is the perfect choice for an anti-establishment film like Arjun

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pollywood Power: 5 Bollywood actresses capturing hearts in Punjabi cinema

 

 Find Out More