After Animal, watch Bobby Deol's best performances on OTT in Aashram, Love Hostel and more

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Bobby Deol made an amazing comeback this year mainly with the release of Animal.

Playing the role of the main antagonist, Abrar Haque in the movie.

Animal was one of the fastest movies to cross the 100 crore mark and reaching that feat made Bobby tear up.

He was also a part of the MX Original series, Aashram.

Playing the lead role as Kashipur waale Baba Nirala in the web series, he delivered an amazing performance.

Last year, he was part of only one project with that being the thriller-romance series Love Hostel on Zee5.

He was also part of thriller action series Class of 83 on Netflix where he played the role of cop Vijay Singh.

One of his best works came way back in 1997 when he starred in Gupt: The Hidden Truth alongside Manisha Koirala, Kajol and Prem Chopra.

His role of Raj Singhania was also memorable in Humraaz, a 2002 romance thriller movie.

He is all set to be a part of period action drama Kanguva alongside Suriya and Disha Patani.

