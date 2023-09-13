After Atlee in Jawan, here are Top 10 South Indian directors who should work in Bollywood more often

Top South Indian directors who are simply awesome and should director more Hindi films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Atlee ventured into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and the film has turned out to be the biggest hit of 2023. He managed to bring the South tadka to Bollywood and it worked wonders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director who has helmed Guru, Dil Se and more recently directed Ponniyin Selvan. He knows the best of both worlds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many of SS Rajamouli's films have been remade in Bollywood. Wouldn't it be good to see him directing a full-fledged Bollywood movie?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director duo Pushkar–Gayathri helmed Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. They brought out the best in two stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukumar who brought Allu Arjun's Pushpa to life should soon venture into Bollywood too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ace filmmaker has announced a project with Ranveer Singh but there's no update yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South director Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri helmed both versions of Jersey - Telugu and Hindi. He did fabulously well with Nani and Shahid Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhu Deva is a well established director in South and Bollywood. He is the man behind Dabangg 3, Street Dancer 3D and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South director Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Kabir Singh and now he is directing Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. We wonder what's his next Bollywood project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A.R. Murugadoss directed Ghajini, Akira and a few more Bollywood projects. He should do more often.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puri Jagannadh is one of the acclaimed directors of South. He directed Liger that marked Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director who has helmed Vikram, Master and more is yet to venture into Hindi cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
