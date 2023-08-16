After Gadar 2 and OMG 2 success, Top 10 Bollywood films that should definitely get sequels

As Gadar 2 and OMG 2 see massive success, here's a list of other films that deserve sequels.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's film is among the highest grossers of 2023.

OMG 2

The sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer has also done fabulously well.

Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna's friendship saga deserves a sequel.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's film was among the most appreciated ones.

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's period drama Lagaan was a massive hit.

Darr

The psychological romantic thriller film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla was very impressive.

Kaante

The mutli-starrer received massive critical acclaim back then.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer is still loved by all.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan gave one of his best performances in Ghajini.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut's film surely deserves a sequel.

Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's chemistry was the best.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

It's not a film, it's an emotion and it should get a sequel.

