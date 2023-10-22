After Gadar 2, Mr India and other Top 10 old films that should get a sequel ASAP

We have listed down a few movies that deserve a sequel.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol returned with a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha after 22 years and the movie was well received by the audience.

Mr. India

Anil Kapoor recently hinted at the sequel of his most popular film Mr. India.

PK

A unique and thought-provoking film that left audiences curious about PK's next adventure.

Go Goa Gone

A zombie comedy with room for another thrilling undead escapade.

Munna Bhai MBBS

The beloved Munna Bhai series deserves a new installment.

Rockstar

The story of Jordan, the troubled musician, could continue exploring his musical journey.

Queen

The journey of self-discovery for Rani has room for more empowering adventures.

Ra.One

The superhero genre in Bollywood could benefit from another futuristic installment.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The trio of friends embarking on another adventure could be equally exciting.

Piku

The endearing characters' lives can unfold further in a heartwarming sequel.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The dysfunctional yet lovable family's dynamics could continue to entertain in a new setting.

Raajneeti

The political drama can continue with new twists and turns in Indian politics.

