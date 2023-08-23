After Gadar 2, OMG 2 success, a look at most-awaited sequels of hit films

Will Don 3 and more sequels be as successful as Gadar 2 and OMG 2? Here's list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Don 3

Ranveer Singh's film is highly-awaited by fans.

Pushpa 2

There is too much excitement around Allu Arjun starrer.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer to release on 25 August 2023.

Tiger 3

The third instalment of Salman Khan starrer is releasing in November this year.

Singham 3

Fans are desperately waiting for an update on Rohit Shetty's Singham 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan will once again return as Rooh Baba.

Fukrey 3

The film is going to release in December this year.

Hera Pheri 3

Fans can't wait for this comedy-drama.

Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan starrer has been in the making for ages now!

Brahmastra 2

The second part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will release in 2026.

Kantara 2

Rishabh Shetty's film is also on the list.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol has proved to be a box office king once again.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer also turned out to be a hit.

