After Gadar 2 screening, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol to reunite on Raksha Bandhan 2023

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol reunited for a screening of Gadar 2. Now, Esha Deol is all set to meet her brothers again for Raksha Bandhan.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Gadar 2 ruling!

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 released on August 11 and is ruling at the box office.

Crosses Rs 300 crores!

Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crores mark at the Box Office.

Celebrations!

Sunny Deol and the team had a success party to celebrate the love Gadar 2 is getting.

Thanks his fans!

Sunny Deol has also thanked his fans on various occasions for making Gadar 2 a big hit.

Issues with sister

Sunny Deol and half-sister Esha's issues became the talk of the town recently. Sunny Deol had not invited her, Ahana Deol and Hema Malini for Karan Deol's wedding.

The rift?

This grabbed attention but Esha Deol forgot all that to shower love on Gadar 2.

Sister's love

Esha Deol wished Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 and hence the latter invited her for the screening of Gadar 2. He also invited Ahana Deol.

The reunion

Esha, Ahana attended the screening with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It was a happy reunion for the Deols.

Raksha Bandhan?

Now, sources close to BollywoodLife said that Sunny Deol has decided to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Gadar 2 success

Gadar 2 is going on well and as per reports it will soon cross the Rs 500 crores mark.

Superhit!

It won't be wrong to say that the film can even break records and go upto Rs 1000 crores.

