After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol should work with these Top 10 directors to repeat box office tsunami

Here are some of our suggestions of directors Sunny Deol should consider working with to continue Gadar 2 like success

Rupal Purohit

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol created a box office storm as returned with Gadar 2 a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol to continue with movies

Sunny Deol is contemplating to continue working in films and he is in talks with some directors.

Directors the actor should consider

We think the actor should consider these directors to maintain and increase his box office storm.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is famous for magnum opus and period dramas like RRR and Baahubali series.

Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari is known for inspiring drama and Sunny Deol can consider working with him.

Rohit Shetty

To maintain his action-hero personality Sunny should collaborate with renowned action director Rohit Shetty.

Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha is known for socially relevant films and address political issues.

Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel gained critical acclaim for the action thriller KGF film series.

Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma who directed the Gadar series has plans to extend the franchise with Gadar 3.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is known for creating larger-than-life family drama which has attracted masses.

Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri is recognized for his thought-provoking and often controversial films.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani is a celebrated director known for social comedies like 3 idiots and PK.

JP Dutta

JP Dutta is famous for war dramas and Sunny Deol has already worked with him in Border.

