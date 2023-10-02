After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol should work with these Top 10 directors to repeat box office tsunami

Here are some of our suggestions of directors Sunny Deol should consider working with to continue Gadar 2 like successSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Sunny Deol created a box office storm as returned with Gadar 2 a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is contemplating to continue working in films and he is in talks with some directors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We think the actor should consider these directors to maintain and increase his box office storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli is famous for magnum opus and period dramas like RRR and Baahubali series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari is known for inspiring drama and Sunny Deol can consider working with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To maintain his action-hero personality Sunny should collaborate with renowned action director Rohit Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Jha is known for socially relevant films and address political issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel gained critical acclaim for the action thriller KGF film series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Sharma who directed the Gadar series has plans to extend the franchise with Gadar 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar is known for creating larger-than-life family drama which has attracted masses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri is recognized for his thought-provoking and often controversial films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani is a celebrated director known for social comedies like 3 idiots and PK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
JP Dutta is famous for war dramas and Sunny Deol has already worked with him in Border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!