After Gadar 2 these Sunny Deol upcoming new movies could be box office hits

A look at Sunny Deol's upcoming movies after Gadar 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Sunny Deol has made a comeback to big screen with the sequel of his blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol has reprised his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 after 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 a sequel to all time blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha was released on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The craze for the film is real and the film has repeated the history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Within 2 days of theatrical release, the movie’s box office collection has neared crossing Rs 100 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Sunny Deol’s comeback doesn’t limit to Gadar 2, here are his upcoming new movies that have kept his fans excited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is a sequel to 2007 film Apne. He will collaborate with his father Dharmendra and his brother Bobby Deol for a film project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s next film will be Baap starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is reported to star in the comedy-drama Cheers - Celebrate Life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!