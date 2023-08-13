After Gadar 2 these Sunny Deol upcoming new movies could be box office hits

A look at Sunny Deol's upcoming movies after Gadar 2

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has made a comeback to big screen with the sequel of his blockbuster hit.

Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh

Sunny Deol has reprised his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2 after 22 years.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 a sequel to all time blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha was released on 11th August.

History repeats

The craze for the film is real and the film has repeated the history.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Within 2 days of theatrical release, the movie’s box office collection has neared crossing Rs 100 crore mark.

Sunny Deol upcoming new movies

Well, Sunny Deol’s comeback doesn’t limit to Gadar 2, here are his upcoming new movies that have kept his fans excited.

Apne 2

This film is a sequel to 2007 film Apne. He will collaborate with his father Dharmendra and his brother Bobby Deol for a film project.

Baap

Sunny Deol’s next film will be Baap starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

Cheers - Celebrate Life

Sunny Deol is reported to star in the comedy-drama Cheers - Celebrate Life.

Joseph

This is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph.

