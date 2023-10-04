After Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Tejas and more upcoming anti Pakistan new movies that are sure to set box office on fire

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer became a huge blockbuster and it looks like anti Pak and cross border rivalry plots are going to become a trend now.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s film is creating history each day and is widely loved by the audience.

Gadar 2 cross border plot

Sunny's film had a hero who stood alone against Pak and the film has become a huge hit, for many more to follow.

Gadar 2 an anti-Pakistan film?

Sunny Deol had refuted the claim and said they only showed the reality through cinema.

Sunny Deol to star in Lahore 1947

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will feature in another film helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947.

Aamir Khan to co-produce Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 will be co-funded by the superstar.

Tiger 3

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is also based on the same line.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's next film is a straight-up film against Pakistan.

Sky Force

Akshay Kumar announced his next movie based on India's first air strike against Pakistan.

Pakistanis slam Akshay Kumar

On October 2, AK announced his film, which is anti-Pakistan, and received major backlash from the neighbouring country.

Border 2

Sunny Deol will be seen in the sequel to his massive blockbuster that was largely loved by the audience in the 90s.

URI

The Vicky Kaushal film was based on India's surgical strike against Pakistan.

Raazi

Earlier Alia Bhatt starrer was pointed to be a hate film against Pakistan.

