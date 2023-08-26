After Gadar 2, TOP 12 Bollywood films from the 90s that should get a sequel

Gadar 2 made everyone nostalgic. And this will be the right time to bring back some 90s hits.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

TBH, we would love to see Pooja and Rahul performing shows and Nisha and Ajay's relationship status. 

Andaaz Apna Apna

We just want to see Aamir Khan and Salman Khan being dorks and goofballs again. 

Hum Saath Saath Hai

Families have complex relationships and a lot more can be explored, no?

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

We want to see Nisha and Prem's marital life and nok-jhok again. 

DDLJ

It would be interesting to see Simran and Raj's marital life and woes.

Darr

If not Shah Rukh Khan, someone else could bring back a fresh story similar to the themes of Darr. 

Khalnayak

Sanjay Dutt as an anti-hero is a treat to the eyes. It would attract masses like flies to food! 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

What would Anjali and Rahul do today? Will they play basketball again? How would they deal with today's college-going kids?  

Sarfarosh

Aamir Khan played a young ACP against criminal masterminds. It would be interesting to see him take another case. 

Pardes

Arjun set the bar high and we would love to see his devotion towards Kusum after marriage.  

Border 2

Reports had surfaced about Border 2 and we are all game! 

Vaastav

Just to hear Sanju baba say Pachaas Tola.

