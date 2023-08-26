After Gadar 2, TOP 12 Bollywood films from the 90s that should get a sequel

Gadar 2 made everyone nostalgic. And this will be the right time to bring back some 90s hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
TBH, we would love to see Pooja and Rahul performing shows and Nisha and Ajay's relationship status.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We just want to see Aamir Khan and Salman Khan being dorks and goofballs again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Families have complex relationships and a lot more can be explored, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We want to see Nisha and Prem's marital life and nok-jhok again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It would be interesting to see Simran and Raj's marital life and woes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If not Shah Rukh Khan, someone else could bring back a fresh story similar to the themes of Darr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt as an anti-hero is a treat to the eyes. It would attract masses like flies to food!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What would Anjali and Rahul do today? Will they play basketball again? How would they deal with today's college-going kids?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan played a young ACP against criminal masterminds. It would be interesting to see him take another case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun set the bar high and we would love to see his devotion towards Kusum after marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports had surfaced about Border 2 and we are all game!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just to hear Sanju baba say Pachaas Tola.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!