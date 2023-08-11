After Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2, Get ready for these upcoming new movies big box office clashes

After Gadar 2 and OMG 2's big clash at the Box Office, here are the upcoming big films that are all set to fight it out.

Sanskruti Nemane

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2

Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 released today along with OMG 2.

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2

Both the films have had a decent opening today and the reviews are quite good.

Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer has also released today. The film has emerged as the winner as per Box Office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 behind and later Akshay's OMG 2.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7.

The Nun

Hollywood's The Nun is also releasing along with Jawan.

Tejas

Kangana's Tejas is all set to release on October 20,

Ganapath

Tejas will clash with Tiger's Ganapath.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will release on November 10.

The Marvels

Salman's Tiger 3 will get a tough fight from The Marvels.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will release on December 1.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will also release at the same time as Animal.

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas will release on December 15 and will have a tough competition that day.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is also releasing on the same date.

