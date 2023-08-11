After Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2, Get ready for these upcoming new movies big box office clashes

After Gadar 2 and OMG 2's big clash at the Box Office, here are the upcoming big films that are all set to fight it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023
Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 released today along with OMG 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the films have had a decent opening today and the reviews are quite good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer has also released today. The film has emerged as the winner as per Box Office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 behind and later Akshay's OMG 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hollywood's The Nun is also releasing along with Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana's Tejas is all set to release on October 20,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas will clash with Tiger's Ganapath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will release on November 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's Tiger 3 will get a tough fight from The Marvels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will release on December 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will also release at the same time as Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Merry Christmas will release on December 15 and will have a tough competition that day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is also releasing on the same date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!