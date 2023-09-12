After Jailer, here's all you need to know about Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth gears up for upcoming new movies after the success of Jailer

Rupal Purohit

Sep 12, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth is currently riding high on the success of Jailer.

Rajinikanth upcoming new movies

Post the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his upcoming new movies Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171.

Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170 is directed by TJ Gnanavel and it getting bigger than one could expect.

Thalaivar 170 star cast

It has a stellar star cast including, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil among others.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reunion

Thalaivar 170 marks an iconic reunion of two megastars from the two film industries after 32 years.

Thalaivar 170 filming

The movie is expected to go on floors this month.

Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth has also joined hands with ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the upcoming new movie tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

Rajinikanth’s collaboration with Sun Pictures

This will be his 5th collaboration with Sun Pictures and fans believe their combination is a hit.

Thalaivar 171 massive buzz

Fans hope Thalaivar 171 could generate humongous buzz as compared to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Thalaivar 171 filming

Thalaivar 171 is expected to go on floors in February 2024 and will be released by the end of the next year.

Thalaivar 171 details

Thalaivar 171 is touted to be an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

