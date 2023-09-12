After Jailer, here's all you need to know about Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth gears up for upcoming new movies after the success of JailerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Rajinikanth is currently riding high on the success of Jailer.
Post the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his upcoming new movies Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171.
Thalaivar 170 is directed by TJ Gnanavel and it getting bigger than one could expect.
It has a stellar star cast including, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil among others.
Thalaivar 170 marks an iconic reunion of two megastars from the two film industries after 32 years.
The movie is expected to go on floors this month.
Rajinikanth has also joined hands with ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the upcoming new movie tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.
This will be his 5th collaboration with Sun Pictures and fans believe their combination is a hit.
Fans hope Thalaivar 171 could generate humongous buzz as compared to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.
Thalaivar 171 is expected to go on floors in February 2024 and will be released by the end of the next year.
Thalaivar 171 is touted to be an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and music by Anirudh Ravichander.
