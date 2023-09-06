After Jailer, Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 gets bigger with a stellar star cast, check all deets

After basking in the success of Jailer Rajinikanth is set for his next big projectSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Rajinikanth's latest movie Jailer made noise at the box office.
Soon after Jailer, the megastar is now all set for his next project.
Post the success of Jailer Rajinikanth is gearing up for Thalaivar 170 which is getting than one could expect.
Jailer marches towards Rs 650 crore and became 2nd highest grossing Tamil movie ever.
Rajinikanth who is basking in the success of Jailer will be next seen in TJ Gnanavel's next tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.
The makers have announced the cast of the film which will go on floors by end of September and is expected to release in 2024.
Megastar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will reunite after 32 years.
Pushpa fame Fahad Faasil was already announced to be a part of Thalaivar 170.
The new cast to join the team are Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.
While Rajinikanth is reported to play the role of a cop, details of other casts has been kept under wraps.
Thalaivar 170 is directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
