After Jawan, Gadar 2, these 5 new movies of 2023 to together rake in 5000 crore at the box office

Here are 5 upcoming Indian movies that may make blockbuster business at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan became highest-grossing Indian film collecting Rs 1043.21 crore at the global box office.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 a sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster minted a whopping amount at the box office collecting Rs 684.75 crore worldwide.
Prabhas starrer Salaar can do a record-breaking business of Rs 1000 crore considering the stardom and hype around the film.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan have performed phenomenally and Dunki can also do a humongous business.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is releasing in October worldwide and the film can rake in Rs 1000 crore business.
Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tiger 3 has the potential to earn up to Rs 1000 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has fanbase across India and may earn Rs 1000 crore at BO.
Shah Rukh Khan is the box office king as he is the only actor to give back-to-back 2 blockbuster hits.
He is the only Indian actor to collect Rs 2000 crore worldwide within a year from two films.
Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up to release later this year.
