After Jawan, Gadar 2, Top 10 upcoming new movies that have potential to reach 1000 crore at box office

Here is a list of upcoming new movies that may make a business of Rs 1000 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Citing the popularity of Pushpa: The Rise fans are going gaga and eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Citing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan success, Dunki is also likely to become Rs 1000 blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s much awaited spy thriller Tiger has potential to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Salaar has a humongous fanbase and may make a business of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is a much awaited gangster thriller film releasing worldwide and has the potential to earn Rs 1000 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is a gangster drama and the hype around the film is massive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s film too have potential to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again is much awaited movie of Rohit Shetty’s copverse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD has a massive buzz already and may earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film also has a potential to make Rs 1000 crore collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
