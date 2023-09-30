After Jawan, Gadar 2, Top 10 upcoming new movies that have potential to reach 1000 crore at box office

Here is a list of upcoming new movies that may make a business of Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Pushpa 2

Citing the popularity of Pushpa: The Rise fans are going gaga and eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule.

Dunki

Citing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan success, Dunki is also likely to become Rs 1000 blockbuster.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s much awaited spy thriller Tiger has potential to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Salaar

Prabhas starrer Salaar has a humongous fanbase and may make a business of Rs 100 crore.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is a much awaited gangster thriller film releasing worldwide and has the potential to earn Rs 1000 crore.

Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is a gangster drama and the hype around the film is massive.

Devara

Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s film too have potential to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again is much awaited movie of Rohit Shetty’s copverse.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD has a massive buzz already and may earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film also has a potential to make Rs 1000 crore collection.

