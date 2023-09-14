After Jawan mammoth success these new movies under big pressure, Animal, Pushpa 2 and more on list

Highly anticipated upcoming movies under pressure after the success of Jawan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is roaring high at the box office setting records for upcoming new movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highly anticipated new movies

Animal, Pushpa and more most awaited movies are under pressure to make number at the box office upon their release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal

The makers of Animal are planning Jawan like promotional strategy to release the movie in film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa

Allu Arjun is determined to make Pushpa 2 bigger than RRR and hope for a similar impact as Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham 3

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again was to clash with Pushpa 2 but Rohit Shetty has pushed the release to avoid a clash and have a solo run to get maximum footfalls and BO numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki

Since 2023 has already seen 2 blockbuster movies of SRK the makers of Dunki are contemplating pushing the release in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar was scheduled for a grand release on 28th September but the makers delayed the release to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film Fighter is scheduled to release on 25th January 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD

The makers of Kalki are working more on the VFX to avoid a debacle like Adipurush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3

Salman Khan had a streak of flop movies but he plans Tiger 3 to be bigger and make a mark at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 OTT release date and platform: When and where to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel blockbuster new movie

 

 Find Out More