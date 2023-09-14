After Jawan mammoth success these new movies under big pressure, Animal, Pushpa 2 and more on list

Highly anticipated upcoming movies under pressure after the success of JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is roaring high at the box office setting records for upcoming new movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal, Pushpa and more most awaited movies are under pressure to make number at the box office upon their release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Animal are planning Jawan like promotional strategy to release the movie in film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun is determined to make Pushpa 2 bigger than RRR and hope for a similar impact as Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again was to clash with Pushpa 2 but Rohit Shetty has pushed the release to avoid a clash and have a solo run to get maximum footfalls and BO numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since 2023 has already seen 2 blockbuster movies of SRK the makers of Dunki are contemplating pushing the release in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar was scheduled for a grand release on 28th September but the makers delayed the release to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film Fighter is scheduled to release on 25th January 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Kalki are working more on the VFX to avoid a debacle like Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan had a streak of flop movies but he plans Tiger 3 to be bigger and make a mark at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
