After Jawan, Nayanthara is choosing her next film very carefully

Is Nayanthara being cautious about her next films after Jawan and Iraivar? Here's what we know.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Nayanthara's demand 

Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema has some exciting new films in her kitty. She is one of the most sought-after actresses. 

Nayanthara's next 

As per reports, Nayanthara was supposed to work with Chandramukhi 2 actor Raghava Lawrence for a movie. 

Nayan's new movie 

The film is backed by Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj and will be directed by Rathna Kumar. 

Nayanthara exits 

The actress has reportedly opted out of the movie. Yes, you read that right. 

What's the reason? 

As per a report in ETimes, Nayanthara backed out due to date issues. Her dates were clashing with other films and hence she left it. 

Changes in the movie

The report also claims that the genre of the Raghava Lawrence movie was changed from horror thriller to suspense thriller.  

Nayanthara's recent releases 

The South Indian beauty made her Bollywood debut with Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan in September. She also had Iraivan in the same month. 

Performance review 

Nayanthara's role was overshadowed by Deepika Padukone in Jawan, felt fans. Even Iraivan has been getting a lukewarm response in the South, states reports. 

Rumour mill abuzz 

After Jawan was released, reports surfaced claiming Nayanthara was not happy with her role being chopped off in the movie. She felt it looked more like an SRK-Deepika movie. 

Nayanthara being cautious? 

It was then said that Nayanthara would not be signing Bollywood movies for a while. 

Is all well? 

The reports also claimed that the actress was upset with Atlee but seemingly rubbished the rumours by wishing the director on his birthday. 

Nayanthara in news 

Nayanthara admirers will have to wait for the official announcements about her upcoming movies now that she is on social media. 

