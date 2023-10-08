After Jawan, Nayanthara is choosing her next film very carefully

Is Nayanthara being cautious about her next films after Jawan and Iraivar? Here's what we know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema has some exciting new films in her kitty. She is one of the most sought-after actresses.
As per reports, Nayanthara was supposed to work with Chandramukhi 2 actor Raghava Lawrence for a movie.
The film is backed by Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj and will be directed by Rathna Kumar.
The actress has reportedly opted out of the movie. Yes, you read that right.
As per a report in ETimes, Nayanthara backed out due to date issues. Her dates were clashing with other films and hence she left it.
The report also claims that the genre of the Raghava Lawrence movie was changed from horror thriller to suspense thriller.
The South Indian beauty made her Bollywood debut with Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan in September. She also had Iraivan in the same month.
Nayanthara's role was overshadowed by Deepika Padukone in Jawan, felt fans. Even Iraivan has been getting a lukewarm response in the South, states reports.
After Jawan was released, reports surfaced claiming Nayanthara was not happy with her role being chopped off in the movie. She felt it looked more like an SRK-Deepika movie.
It was then said that Nayanthara would not be signing Bollywood movies for a while.
The reports also claimed that the actress was upset with Atlee but seemingly rubbished the rumours by wishing the director on his birthday.
Nayanthara admirers will have to wait for the official announcements about her upcoming movies now that she is on social media.
