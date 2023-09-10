After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan new movies in 2023-2024 to breach 500 crore club

From Dunki to Operation Khukri; a list of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
The film is playing in theatres and smashing box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By day 3, the film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India. With 82 crore on Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Raees, Rahul Dholakia wants to collaborate with SRK for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, SRK has signed two action films that will be released in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK will reportedly team up with Ashutosh Gowariker for this film. He will be seen in a Fauji avatar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram will be remade by SRK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK is to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's unconventional film of a man who cycled from India to Norway for a girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Shimit desires to collaborate with the King Khan for a period drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK has teamed up with Karan Johar and Aryan Khan will make a special appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK will be making a special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This will be the biggest in YRR spy universe with SRK and Salman playing leads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!