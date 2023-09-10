After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan new movies in 2023-2024 to breach 500 crore club

From Dunki to Operation Khukri; a list of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan

The film is playing in theatres and smashing box office records.

Jawan BO day 3

By day 3, the film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India. With 82 crore on Saturday.

Rahul Dholakia

After Raees, Rahul Dholakia wants to collaborate with SRK for a film.

Action films

Reportedly, SRK has signed two action films that will be released in 2024.

Operation Khukri

SRK will reportedly team up with Ashutosh Gowariker for this film. He will be seen in a Fauji avatar.

Hey Ram Remake

Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram will be remade by SRK.

Dunki

SRK will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's film.

Izhaar

SRK is to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's unconventional film of a man who cycled from India to Norway for a girl.

Shimit Amin

Director Shimit desires to collaborate with the King Khan for a period drama.

Karan Johar film

SRK has teamed up with Karan Johar and Aryan Khan will make a special appearance.

Tiger 3

SRK will be making a special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Tiger Vs Pathaan

This will be the biggest in YRR spy universe with SRK and Salman playing leads.

