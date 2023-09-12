After Jawan, these upcoming new Hindi movies can overpower Telugu, Tamil biggies at the box office

Jawan defeats South Indian biggies and here are upcoming Hindi movies that are expected to rule the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

South Indian movies

South Indian movies have a wide range of audiences across the world.

South Indian movies fan following

Fans supremacy for South movies like Pushpa, KGF, Baahubali and more have led such movies to set box office records.

Jawan beats South Indian movies

Well Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has defeated a few South Indian biggies and would continue to set more milestones.

Bollywood upcoming new movies

However, there are upcoming much-awaited new Hindi movies that may overpower Telugu and Tamil big-banner films.

Tiger 3

The hype around Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is real and the movie is expected to do a record-breaking business.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin is one of the most awaited film.

Dunki

Post the success of Pathaan and Jawan, SRK fans are eagerly waiting for Dunki and movie could again break some records.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is expected to bring waves at the box office.

Singham 3

Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3 is a highly awaited film among the Hindi audience and it will be big cash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule in 2024.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is most awaited movie after its first part War was a hit.

