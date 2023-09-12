After Jawan, these upcoming new Hindi movies can overpower Telugu, Tamil biggies at the box office

Jawan defeats South Indian biggies and here are upcoming Hindi movies that are expected to rule the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
South Indian movies have a wide range of audiences across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans supremacy for South movies like Pushpa, KGF, Baahubali and more have led such movies to set box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has defeated a few South Indian biggies and would continue to set more milestones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, there are upcoming much-awaited new Hindi movies that may overpower Telugu and Tamil big-banner films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hype around Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is real and the movie is expected to do a record-breaking business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin is one of the most awaited film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post the success of Pathaan and Jawan, SRK fans are eagerly waiting for Dunki and movie could again break some records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is expected to bring waves at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3 is a highly awaited film among the Hindi audience and it will be big cash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule in 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is most awaited movie after its first part War was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!