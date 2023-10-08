After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj all set to expand LCU with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and more stars 

Leo helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj has lots of big films lined up after Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie. Check out the line-up...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Right now, Lokesh is gearing up for the release of Leo which is releasing on 19th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh are collaborating for the second time after Master. And there is a lot of excitement amongst fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh will be working with Rajinikanth in his next which is yet to get its title.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth will also be collaborating with Anirudh Ravichander yet again. They recently worked together in Jailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kanagaraj will be bringing a sequel to Karthi's hit movie Kathi as well. It is highly anticipated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh will be working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a superhero movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Lokesh will do a spin-off movie on Kaithi's character Dilli played by Suriya. It has a link to its backstory in Vikram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kamal Haasan movie will also have a sequel, as per Manobala Vijayabalan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know that Kamal gifted Lokesh a Lexus ES 300h after the success of Vikram?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, reports surfaced stating Prabhas and Lokesh are going to work together on a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manobala Vijayabalan also shared the same on his X account in the confirmed list of line-ups.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, on the other hand, has Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire and Kalki 2989 AD in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!