After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj all set to expand LCU with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and more stars 

Leo helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj has lots of big films lined up after Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie. Check out the line-up...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Leo next

Right now, Lokesh is gearing up for the release of Leo which is releasing on 19th October. 

Massive buzz 

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh are collaborating for the second time after Master. And there is a lot of excitement amongst fans. 

Thalaivar 171 

Lokesh will be working with Rajinikanth in his next which is yet to get its title. 

Rajinikanth's next 

Rajinikanth will also be collaborating with Anirudh Ravichander yet again. They recently worked together in Jailer. 

Kaithi 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj will be bringing a sequel to Karthi's hit movie Kathi as well. It is highly anticipated.

Irumbu Kai Maayaavi

Lokesh will be working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a superhero movie. 

Rolex in pipeline 

If reports are anything to go by, Lokesh will do a spin-off movie on Kaithi's character Dilli played by Suriya. It has a link to its backstory in Vikram. 

Vikram 2 

The Kamal Haasan movie will also have a sequel, as per Manobala Vijayabalan. 

Lokesh-Kamal's bond 

Did you know that Kamal gifted Lokesh a Lexus ES 300h after the success of Vikram? 

Lokesh to work with Prabhas 

Recently, reports surfaced stating Prabhas and Lokesh are going to work together on a movie. 

Lokesh X Prabhas 

Manobala Vijayabalan also shared the same on his X account in the confirmed list of line-ups. 

Prabhas' projects 

Prabhas, on the other hand, has Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire and Kalki 2989 AD in the pipeline.

