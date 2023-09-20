After Jawan, Top 10 South-Bollywood jodis we want to see on screen

After seeing the magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan, let us consider some other Bollywood male stars and South Indian actresses who could rock the screens if paired together

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Jawan duo

Fans are loving the jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara after SRK-Deepika of course. They had fab chemistry.

Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fans are excited with rumours of Salman Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu coming together for a movie

Shah Rukh Khan, Trisha

What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan and Trisha as a jodi?

Tiger Shroff, Krithi Shetty

Just imagine the lovely Krithi Shetty and macho man Tiger Shroff in one frame

Aditya Roy Kapur, Amala Paul

The screens would combust if these two worked in a passionate love story

Sidharth Malhotra, Sreeleela

After Rashmika Mandanna should Sidharth Malhotra romance Sreeleela

Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh

These two are perfectly matched in talent, expression and vibes

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi

Nitesh iwari's Ramayana might bring these two powerhouses together

Trisha, Hrithik Roshan

Everyone who wants to see these two together raise your hands

Aamir Khan, Parvathy

What do you think about Aamir Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy in a film?

Ajay Devgn, Anushka Shetty

We would love to see these two big stars together

