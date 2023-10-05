After Nayanthara in Jawan, we want Shah Rukh Khan to romance these Top 10 South Indian actresses

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara looked so good together in Jawan and now we are greedy to see him romance more South Indian actresses. Here's the wish list.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Jawan couple

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara looked just perfect together in their blockbuster film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh! What a debut!

The South diva had a smashing debut opposite the superstar of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and south divas

As the actor shared the screen with Nayanthara, here's looking at other South divas who the superstar should work with.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Shetty

The Jawan star and the Baahubali sire will make dreamy pair, won’t they?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani

They both definitely deserve to be cast together after Chennai Express and Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She is classy, and he is sassy. What a pair it would be!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

The nation's crush and the global star should do at least one film together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia

Baahubali Diva is a diehard fan of SRK, and they would make a great pair too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Keerthy Suresh

She is a classic beauty, and we definitely want to see her with SRK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal made her B-town debut with Ajay Devgn; how about a comeback film with SRK?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and other family members' lesser-known facts

 

 Find Out More