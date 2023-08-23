After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar films that should also get a sequel

Akshay Kumar movies that are confirmed for sequels or can be a franchiseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Akshay Kumar recently headlined the sequel of 2012 film OMG.
Here are films that Akshay Kumar will feature in franchises or that can be franchisable.
Sooryavanshi adds up to Rohit Shetty's copverse and this film can have a sequel to extend the franchise.
The actor is popularly known as Khiladi Kumar having featured in several Khiladi series and the last film of the franchise was Khiladi 786. It would exciting to see him extend the franchise.
The spy thriller had a sequel titled Naam Shabana and the series deserve one more film in the franchise.
Special 26 based on true events of a fake CBI raid at high profile corrupt officers can have a spiritual sequel.
The most exciting comedy flick franchise is Hera Pheri 3 and Akki will return as Raju.
Akshay Kumar is confirmed to make a comeback in the third sequel of Welcome after missing out on Welcome Back.
Rowdy Rathore 2 was recently announced and Akshay Kumar should return to his lead role.
Akshay Kumar is reported to play again Guru Gulab Khatri again in Awara Pagal Deewana 2
Akshay Kumar will join hands with Arshad Warsi for the third installment of the courtroom drama - Jolly LLB 3.
The actor recently announced 5th film of the comedy franchise.
This action thriller should get a spiritual sequel.
