After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to rule box office with these upcoming sequels

A look at upcoming new movie sequels that features Akshay KumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Akshay Kumar will return to his role of Raju in the most awaited Hera Pheri 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri 3 is expected to be a blockbuster given the hype around the comedy flick series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome 3 is finally happening and Akshay Kumar is returning to the comedy franchiseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The third installment has been titled Welcome to the Jungle and is scheduled to release during Christmas 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fifth film in the Housefull franchise is said to be Avengers of Comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the cast and characters of previous chapters are said to join Akshay Kumar who has led the film series since 2010 Housefull.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar will return to the role of lawyer in Jolly LLB 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar in part 2 both will come together in chapter 3 of the courtroom drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Akshay Kumar will feature as Veer Sooryavanshi in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since it is Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Sooryavanshi 2 is also expected soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is also said to return in the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
