After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to rule box office with these upcoming sequels

A look at upcoming new movie sequels that features Akshay Kumar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar returned to OMG 2 and is expected to rule the box office with upcoming sequels.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar recently returned to the sequel of the 2012 film OMG and received a positive response

Akshay Kumar movie sequels

Here are his upcoming movie sequels that might create a stir at the box office

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar will return to his role of Raju in the most awaited Hera Pheri 3.

Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 is expected to be a blockbuster given the hype around the comedy flick series.

Welcome 3

Welcome 3 is finally happening and Akshay Kumar is returning to the comedy franchise

Welcome to the Jungle

The third installment has been titled Welcome to the Jungle and is scheduled to release during Christmas 2024.

Housefull 5

The fifth film in the Housefull franchise is said to be Avengers of Comedy.

Housefull 5

All the cast and characters of previous chapters are said to join Akshay Kumar who has led the film series since 2010 Housefull.

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar will return to the role of lawyer in Jolly LLB 3.

Jolly LLB 3

After Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar in part 2 both will come together in chapter 3 of the courtroom drama.

Singham Again

It is reported that Akshay Kumar will feature as Veer Sooryavanshi in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

Sooryavanshi 2

Since it is Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Sooryavanshi 2 is also expected soon.

Awara Paagal Deewana 2

Akshay Kumar is also said to return in the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana.

