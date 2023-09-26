After Parineeti Chopra, Top 10 Bollywood and South Indian actresses we want to see get married

After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha; here is a list of Bollywood and South Indian actresses who are yet to get married.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Bollywood and South Indian actresses who are yet to marry

Parineeti Chopra walked down the aisle with AAP member Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur. A look at Bollywood and South Indian actresses who are yet to marry.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali fame is the most eligible diva in the town. She has been linked to South hottie Prabhas.

Sai Pallavi

The actress is happy being single.

Rashmika Mandanna

South Indian beauty's name has been linked with Vijay Deverakonda.

Kangana Ranaut

Kriti Sanon

She is the most beautiful actress and is enjoying her singlehood phase.

Taapsee Pannu

Dunki actress is yet to find the man of her dreams.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress is yet to find her Mr. Perfect, but the diva is currently dating Vijay Verma.

Shraddha Kapoor

Another hottie in town is focusing on her career now.

Trisha Krishnan

Another South Indian actress who is single and not ready to mingle.

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress is reportedly in a relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.

