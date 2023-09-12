After Pathaan and Jawan, here's the box office business Dunki is expected to do

After the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki in Christmas 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in movies after a gap of nearly 5 years with Pathaan.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in January 2023 and emerged as an all-time blockbuster.
The film went on to become the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema and collected over Rs 1050 crore worldwide.
In just six months, Shah Rukh is back at the movies with the Atlee directorial that released in cinemas last week.
The film has collected over Rs 574.9 crore worldwide within just 5 days of its release and is expected to emerge as one of the highest grossing films in India.
The actor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 22, 2023.
Dunki is expected to beat Pathaan for sure at the India box office and become one of Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing film ever.
In a tweet, KRK aka Kamal R Khan wrote that Dunki will collect over Rs 700-800 crore in India.
It is too soon to tell if it will beat Jawan in India as the film is still raking in huge numbers and has entered the 300 crore club.
