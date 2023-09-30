After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun to star in a Jailer director's big budget film; take a look at his upcoming new movies

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun signs a film with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar; take a look at his massive upcoming releases.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Allu Arjun's upcoming releases

The south superstar has been working on several massive projects. Take a look at his interesting line-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun is all set for Pushpa 2, which is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun’s next with Krish Jagarlamudi

Pushpa 2 star signs a Hindi film with Krish and will start prepping for the same soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun in Sandeep Vanga's next

After Animal, it is reported that Vanga will start preparing for his next film, starring Allu Arjun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun to work with Atlee

The Jawan director and Pushpa 2 star are reportedly all set to work together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Arjun's next with Nelson Dilipkumar

It is reported that Bunny will be seen doing a 200 crore budget film with Jailer filmmaker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's untitled with Trivikram Srinivas

Indeed, Pushpa 2 actor is the busiest star in town as he has also signed a massive south film with director Trivikram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AA21

Allu Arjun will be doing one film with Kortala Siva too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's next with Venu Sriram

The Telugu icon has given his dates to filmmaker Venu Sriram for another massive actioner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun and Dulquer Salmaan in a film?

It is claimed that these two stars have signed a film together, and indeed, it will be a visual treat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All eyes on Pushpa 2

Ahead of his massive release, Pushpa 2, fans cannot wait to witness the magic of the superstar as Pushpa all over again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 50: Sunny Deol film’s week wise collection so far

 

 Find Out More