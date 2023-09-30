After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun to star in a Jailer director's big budget film; take a look at his upcoming new movies

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun signs a film with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar; take a look at his massive upcoming releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
The south superstar has been working on several massive projects. Take a look at his interesting line-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun is all set for Pushpa 2, which is slated to release on August 15, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 star signs a Hindi film with Krish and will start prepping for the same soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Animal, it is reported that Vanga will start preparing for his next film, starring Allu Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan director and Pushpa 2 star are reportedly all set to work together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Bunny will be seen doing a 200 crore budget film with Jailer filmmaker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed, Pushpa 2 actor is the busiest star in town as he has also signed a massive south film with director Trivikram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun will be doing one film with Kortala Siva too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telugu icon has given his dates to filmmaker Venu Sriram for another massive actioner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is claimed that these two stars have signed a film together, and indeed, it will be a visual treat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of his massive release, Pushpa 2, fans cannot wait to witness the magic of the superstar as Pushpa all over again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!