After Rashmika and Katrina, Kajol's deepfake video goes viral
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
A few days ago a fake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media which stirred up the internet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following which, another fake video of Katrina Kaif started to circulate on social media platforms which made her fans furious.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sadly, this time it was Kajol’s turn to fall for this trap which has shocked her fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a morphed video, Kajol can be seen doing the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This trend includes sharing your daily routine and getting ready in front of the camera for the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress can be seen changing clothes in front of the camera which has left her fans speechless.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actual video is of a social media influencer, Rosie Breenwith.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This ‘deepfake’ video trend is very disturbing and fans are not liking this for their favourite actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan's private bash for David Beckham at Mannat
Find Out More