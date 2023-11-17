After Rashmika and Katrina, Kajol's deepfake video goes viral

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

A few days ago a fake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media which stirred up the internet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following which, another fake video of Katrina Kaif started to circulate on social media platforms which made her fans furious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadly, this time it was Kajol’s turn to fall for this trap which has shocked her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In a morphed video, Kajol can be seen doing the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This trend includes sharing your daily routine and getting ready in front of the camera for the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress can be seen changing clothes in front of the camera which has left her fans speechless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actual video is of a social media influencer, Rosie Breenwith.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This ‘deepfake’ video trend is very disturbing and fans are not liking this for their favourite actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan's private bash for David Beckham at Mannat

 

 Find Out More