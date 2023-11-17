After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee to work with Top 5 megastars of Indian Cinema
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Atlee directed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan which turned out to be a blockbuster film.
And now all eyes are on Atlee about his project.
The five-movie-old director is reported to work with megastars of Indian cinema in his next projects.
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his desire to once again work with Atlee Kumar.
Atlee who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay in blockbuster movies Theri, Mersal, and Bigil is said to collab with him soon.
In one of the media interactions, Atlee said that he is working on a script that includes Vijay and SRK in a film.
Atlee has also narrated a story to Kamal Haasan and he is said to be highly impressed.
Atlee is an ardent Rajinikanth fan and a film with him is on the cards, it’s just a matter of time.
Earlier, Rajinikanth and the director tried to collaborate but things didn’t materialize due to time constraints.
Atlee expressed his interest in working with Ajith Kumar and also has a script ready.
