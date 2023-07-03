After Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur to once again turn enchantress in Telugu film Nani30, catch her first look
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Mrunal Thakur amassed the audience with her remarkable performance in Sita Ramam.
She made her Telugu debut alongside Dulqueer Salman in Sita Ramam.
She is one of the most sought-after actresses having signed films with Telugu superstars.
Mrunal has signed another Tollywood movie with Nani.
She is setting the internet ablaze with her new look from the upcoming movie.
Mrunal Thakur unveiled her first look from tentatively titled Nani30.
She gracefully adorned a traditional South Indian saree.
She exuded elegance and charm in a purple saree.
The backdrop of the tranquil beach hints at the narrative of Nani30.
Fans have already showered their love on Mrunal for Nani30.
Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Lust Stories 2.
