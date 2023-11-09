After Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan will Tiger 3 give Salman Khan the much needed hit?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan were indeed blockbuster hits, boosting their careers.
After the mega blockbuster success of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan all eyes are now on Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.
Tiger 3 stakes are very high and it is awaited how well it does on opening day especially it is on laxmi puja day when people will be away.
However, trade experts are quite hopeful that it will shatter records and it should as Tiger 3 is ending the year so it must end on a high note.
Also, it is important for Salman Khan because he has not had a hit film in the past.
Salman Khan's career is experiencing a downfall, with recently released Radhe, Antim, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan not performing well at the box office.
Tiger 3 is generating significant buzz, partly due to the success of the previous films in the Tiger franchise.
Salman Khan's association with the Tiger series has been a crowd-pleaser, and expectations are high.
The film's success may hinge on factors like the storyline, direction, and overall execution.
Salman Khan's past films, like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, have been enormous hits.
Salman Khan is undoubtedly a box office draw, and Tiger 3 could potentially provide the hit he needs.
While the success of Tiger 3 isn't guaranteed, there's optimism that it could become a blockbuster hit, given the star power and anticipation surrounding the film.
