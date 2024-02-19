After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Bollywood celeb couples who we want to see embrace parenthood   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

We cannot believe that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together. 

They were in a relationship for a long time before tying the knot in 2021. 

After enjoying three years of marital bliss, the couple is ready to embrace parenthood. Let's check out other celebs we want to welcome a child together. 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018. We would love to see Jr Ranveer or Jr Deepika. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married in 2021 as well. There have been pregnancy rumours about Katrina as well. 

It was just last year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot. But Parineeti will be an amazing mom.

Just a couple of days ago, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They make for one of the coolest and hottest couples at the same time. 

Now, let's have a look at the celebs who have announced or are rumoured to be pregnant. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently announced that they are expecting. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are said to be expecting their second child together. It is said that Anushka might deliver the baby soon in London. 

However, neither Anushka nor Virat have announced their pregnancy.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have announced their pregnancy. It is said Yami is 5 months pregnant. 

