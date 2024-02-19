After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Bollywood celeb couples who we want to see embrace parenthood
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
We cannot believe that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were in a relationship for a long time before tying the knot in 2021.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After enjoying three years of marital bliss, the couple is ready to embrace parenthood. Let's check out other celebs we want to welcome a child together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018. We would love to see Jr Ranveer or Jr Deepika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married in 2021 as well. There have been pregnancy rumours about Katrina as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was just last year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot. But Parineeti will be an amazing mom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just a couple of days ago, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They make for one of the coolest and hottest couples at the same time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, let's have a look at the celebs who have announced or are rumoured to be pregnant. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently announced that they are expecting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are said to be expecting their second child together. It is said that Anushka might deliver the baby soon in London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, neither Anushka nor Virat have announced their pregnancy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have announced their pregnancy. It is said Yami is 5 months pregnant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: BAFTA Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: Barbie snubbed; Oppenheimer, Poor Things win big
Find Out More