A sneak peak at 5 Hollywood remakes in Hindi cinema ahead of Laal Singh Chadda’s release

Hollywood and Bollywood movies have been intertwined since a long time. Here is a look at 6 Hollywood remakes in Bollywood

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Friendship-Songs

Source: Bollywood

Dil Bechara

The Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chabbra and was also the last movie of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. It is highly spoke of by the Indian audiences.

Source: Bollywood

Dil Bole Hadippa

Inspired by Hollywood’s “She’s the man”, Anurag Singh’s film Dil Bole Hadippa carries pretty much the same plot as the original. However, it failed to impress the Indian audiences.

Source: Bollywood

Mere yaar ki shaadi hai

Pretty much the same plot and story, people who would have watched My Best Friend’s Wedding would have known that it is a remake. Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergil and Bipasha Basu starrer was declared a hit at the box office.

Source: Bollywood

We Are Family

A remake of Julia Roberts' 90s classic Stepmom, We Are Family stars Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal. The film did not perform well at the box office.

Source: Bollywood

Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang was a remake of the American movie Knight and Day. The teaser of Indian version created history with one million views in just half a day.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya's glammed-up pics in short and western outfits will leave you stunned

 Find Out More