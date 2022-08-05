Hollywood and Bollywood movies have been intertwined since a long time. Here is a look at 6 Hollywood remakes in BollywoodSource: Bollywood
The Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chabbra and was also the last movie of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. It is highly spoke of by the Indian audiences.Source: Bollywood
Inspired by Hollywood’s “She’s the man”, Anurag Singh’s film Dil Bole Hadippa carries pretty much the same plot as the original. However, it failed to impress the Indian audiences.Source: Bollywood
Pretty much the same plot and story, people who would have watched My Best Friend’s Wedding would have known that it is a remake. Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergil and Bipasha Basu starrer was declared a hit at the box office.Source: Bollywood
A remake of Julia Roberts' 90s classic Stepmom, We Are Family stars Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal. The film did not perform well at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang was a remake of the American movie Knight and Day. The teaser of Indian version created history with one million views in just half a day.Source: Bollywood
