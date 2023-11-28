Ahead of Animal, here's a look at Bollywood baap-betas who share a great bond

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

In a promotional event for Animal, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his late father Rishi Kapoor.

The actor confessed that he regrets that if he could be friends with his father.

While growing up Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t spend much time with Rishi Kapoor as he happened to be busy in shoots.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the son of Anil Kapoor in Animal. As the film releases here are some of Bollywood’s father-son duo.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan share a great bond.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are Bollywood’s ideal father-son duo.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are seen more as friends than being father and son.

Jeetendra shares a friendly relationship with Tusshar Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has a great relationship with his son Harshavardhan Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt shared a good relationship with his father Sunil Dutt but at an early age, he passed away.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s relationship with their father Dharmendra is something to look up to.

Govinda has a good bond with his son Yashvardan Ahuja.

