Ahead of Animal, Top 10 best Hindi gangster sagas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
The most recent is Gangubai which created a huge buzz and was loved by the audience for the extraordinary swag produced by the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan Mirza not only ruled Bombay, but also the hearts of masses when ‘ Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai ‘ got released.
While talking about Gangster oriented films, how can we forget to mention Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya.
One of the most popular films with amazing dialogues, Gangs of Wasseypur has a brilliant storyline.
With catchy songs and superhit performers, Shootout at Lokhandwala proved to be a good earning film.
An underworld don's goon falls in love with his boss's mistress in Maqbool, whereupon she encourages him to kill the don and ascend to the position of leadership.
Black Friday directed by Anurag Kashyap depicts one of the most horrifying incidents in Mumbai's history - the 1992–1993 Riots and Bombings.
Omkara, which is based on Shakespeare's Othello and features a large cast, centers on Langda, who wants to succeed Omkara once the latter is elected.
Amitabh Bacchan’s performance was highly acknowledged and appreciated by his fans in ‘Sarkar’.
No one can forget the charm created by Shah Rukh Khan when he was seen in and as Don.
