Ahead of Animal, Top 10 best Hindi gangster sagas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

The most recent is Gangubai which created a huge buzz and was loved by the audience for the extraordinary swag produced by the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan Mirza not only ruled Bombay, but also the hearts of masses when ‘ Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai ‘ got released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While talking about Gangster oriented films, how can we forget to mention Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the most popular films with amazing dialogues, Gangs of Wasseypur has a brilliant storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With catchy songs and superhit performers, Shootout at Lokhandwala proved to be a good earning film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An underworld don's goon falls in love with his boss's mistress in Maqbool, whereupon she encourages him to kill the don and ascend to the position of leadership.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Friday directed by Anurag Kashyap depicts one of the most horrifying incidents in Mumbai's history - the 1992–1993 Riots and Bombings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Omkara, which is based on Shakespeare's Othello and features a large cast, centers on Langda, who wants to succeed Omkara once the latter is elected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bacchan’s performance was highly acknowledged and appreciated by his fans in ‘Sarkar’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No one can forget the charm created by Shah Rukh Khan when he was seen in and as Don.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Black Friday and other controversial Indian films that faced a challenge in theaters, are now on OTT

 

 Find Out More