Ahead of Animal, Top 10 Indian movies about baap-beta dynamics to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is an upcoming new movie that explores a son’s unconditional love for his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan on Netflix has father-son dynamics with Shah Rukh Khan playing a dual role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows a troubled father and son relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 on Zee 5 starring Sunny Deol has a father-son angle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 on Netflix is a heartwarming story where a father leads a court case for his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix revolves around a dysfunctional family where the father-son relationship is a key focus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid on Netflix depicts the evolving relationship between a young man and his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Prime Video explores the complexities of a strained father-son relationship within a wealthy family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaan on Netflix is a poignant tale about a teenager striving for freedom from his authoritarian father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paa on MX Player is an emotional narrative about a boy with a rare genetic condition and his relationship with his single mother and estranged father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guru on Netflix showcases a successful businessman’s relationship with his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Korean crime thrillers to watch on OTT for a nail biting experience

 

 Find Out More