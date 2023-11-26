Ahead of Animal, Top 10 Indian movies about baap-beta dynamics to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is an upcoming new movie that explores a son’s unconditional love for his father.
Jawan on Netflix has father-son dynamics with Shah Rukh Khan playing a dual role.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows a troubled father and son relationship.
Gadar 2 on Zee 5 starring Sunny Deol has a father-son angle.
OMG 2 on Netflix is a heartwarming story where a father leads a court case for his son.
Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix revolves around a dysfunctional family where the father-son relationship is a key focus.
Wake Up Sid on Netflix depicts the evolving relationship between a young man and his father.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Prime Video explores the complexities of a strained father-son relationship within a wealthy family.
Udaan on Netflix is a poignant tale about a teenager striving for freedom from his authoritarian father.
Paa on MX Player is an emotional narrative about a boy with a rare genetic condition and his relationship with his single mother and estranged father.
Guru on Netflix showcases a successful businessman’s relationship with his father.
