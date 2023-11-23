Ahead of Animal, watch these action movies of 2023 in theatres and OTT for a thrilling experience 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Animal has generated massive buzz. Ranbir's fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him in a new character. 

The BGM, Teaser, pre-teaser and songs have generated enough hype. Before it releases, check out other action movies of 2023. 

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is in theatres. 

Not just Salman Khan, watch this one for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is available on Netflix. 

Watch Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and being ace in massy action in both.

Pathaan starred Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan alongside John in it. It served as the perfect comeback for SRK. It's on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma beat the hell outta villains in Gadar 2. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.   

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu is on Netflix.   

Varisu saw Thalapathy Vijay doing massy action for his family's sake. Watch Vijay starrer on Amazon Prime Videos.    

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is one of the most loved movies of the year. This one is on Netflix. 

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay is dropping on Netflix tomorrow (24 November). Don't miss out on this one which wreaked havoc overseas. 

Animal is releasing in theatres on 1st December. 

