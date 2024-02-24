Ahead of Article 370, Top Movies around Kashmir you need to watch on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Yami Gautam's Article 370 is getting good response in theatres. It might come on Jio

Shaurya on Zee5 is an underrated classic on Kashmir issues

Fanaa a romantic thriller on Prime Video is also based on Kashmir conflict

Shikara on Prime Video is a poignant account of Kashmir exodus

You can watch Yahaan on YouTube

Haidar by Vishal Bhardwaj is on Netflix and Zee5

Mission Kashmir on Prime Video is also a thrilling watch

The Kashmir Files on Zee5 is a gripping film on Hindu exodus

Lamhaa is a film about Indian intelligence and Kashmir on Prime Video

Hamid is a thoughtful movie on Kashmir issue on OTT

