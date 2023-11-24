Ahead of Bobby Deol in Animal, Top 9 Bollywood celebs who outshone main characters in films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023

Bobby Deol will be seen playing a strong antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi impressed the audience with his villainous character in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi scored brownie points for his portrayal of Kalee in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham in Pathaan caught viewers' attention in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh played a powerful character of Khilji in Padmaavat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt took the limelight in Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal mastered an artificial intelligence villain in Ra.One.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy as Junoon managed to grab attention in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh ruled the movie Ek Villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrish Puri is an iconic memorable villain from Mr. India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal star Ranbir Kapoor committed these 10 huge career mistakes

 

 Find Out More