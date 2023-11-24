Ahead of Bobby Deol in Animal, Top 9 Bollywood celebs who outshone main characters in films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Bobby Deol will be seen playing a strong antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi impressed the audience with his villainous character in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi scored brownie points for his portrayal of Kalee in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham in Pathaan caught viewers' attention in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh played a powerful character of Khilji in Padmaavat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt took the limelight in Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Rampal mastered an artificial intelligence villain in Ra.One.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy as Junoon managed to grab attention in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh ruled the movie Ek Villain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrish Puri is an iconic memorable villain from Mr. India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal star Ranbir Kapoor committed these 10 huge career mistakes
Find Out More