Ahead of Dunki, here is a look at TOP 10 films with Punjab backdrop on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Punjab 1984

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 1984 can be watched on Prime Video. It is made by Anurag Singh

Qissa

This Indo-German film made by Anup Singh has the backdrop of Punjab. It is there on Prime Video

Phillauri

This romantic supernatural film is also set in Punjab. You can watch on Disney + Hotstar

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

You can watch this Sonam Kapoor film on Netflix set in the town of Moga

Pinjar

Pinjar set in the time of Partition is also based in Punjab. The film is on Prime Video

Veer Zaara

One of Bollywood's best romances Veer Zaara is there on Prime Video

Sardar Udham

One of Vicky Kaushal's best movies you can watch this on Prime Video

Soorma

This movie is a biographical sports drama on Netflix based on the life of Sandeep Singh

Udta Punjab

One of the best drama films of Bollywood, this one is on Amazon

Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan on Netflix is a romantic drama based in the state

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is coming on December 21, 2023

