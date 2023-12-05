Ahead of Dunki, most emotional Bollywood movies on OTT that'll make you teary eyed
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
The Dunki trailer was recently released and from the first looks, we can expect the movie to be an emotional watch.
Here are some more emotional movies that you can watch on OTT platforms as you wait for Dunki.
Udaan is about a young boy who kills his dream of becoming a writer due to his abusive and alcoholic father. Watch on Netflix.
Haathi Mere Saathi is a simple story about a man who befriends 4 elephants who saved his life but takes a sad turn later. On JioCinema.
The movie Aligarh is about a professor whose sexual orientation gets leaked to the whole nation and a journalist who steps up to help him. Watch on JioCinema.
Masaan is based around the sad social stigma of our society like the caste system and premarital sexual relationships. Stream on Netflix.
Veer-Zara is an emotional story of cross border lovers. A movie about sacrifice and selflessness in love. Available on Prime Video.
Kal Ho Naa Hoo is another emotional SRK starrer, the climax leaves almost everyone in tears. Watch on Netflix.
The story of Neerja Bhanot where she risks her life in a flight hijacked by terrorists to save the passengers. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dil Bechara is based on a John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The story is all about the inevitability of death. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Highway is a movie that revolves around a girl who feels safer with a kidnapper than at her own house. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
