Ahead of Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3, Top 10 Bollywood actors who showed their dark side playing villain

Take a look at leading actors who took up negative roles and impressed the audience.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi who has always shown his romantic side will play a villain opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

John Abraham's antagonist roles in Dhoom, Race 2 and Pathaan were well-received.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

His role as a villain in Don and Don 2 showcased a different side of Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh

He played a memorable negative role in Ek Villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh played the role of a menacing Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

In movies like Aakhree Raasta and Don, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed anti-hero characters that left a lasting impact.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

In Ajnabee and Khiladi 420, Akshay Kumar experimented with negative roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's negative role in Dhoom 3 was widely appreciated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

His role as a villain in Khakee and Deewangee earned critical acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt portrayed negative roles in movies like Agneepath and Khalnayak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 on OTT: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence horror comedy gets its release date 

 

 Find Out More