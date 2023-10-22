Ahead of Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3, Top 10 Bollywood actors who showed their dark side playing villain

Take a look at leading actors who took up negative roles and impressed the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Emraan Hashmi who has always shown his romantic side will play a villain opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham's antagonist roles in Dhoom, Race 2 and Pathaan were well-received.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His role as a villain in Don and Don 2 showcased a different side of Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He played a memorable negative role in Ek Villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh played the role of a menacing Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In movies like Aakhree Raasta and Don, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed anti-hero characters that left a lasting impact.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ajnabee and Khiladi 420, Akshay Kumar experimented with negative roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's negative role in Dhoom 3 was widely appreciated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His role as a villain in Khakee and Deewangee earned critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt portrayed negative roles in movies like Agneepath and Khalnayak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
