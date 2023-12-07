Ahead of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan movies that were blockbuster at box office

Dec 07, 2023

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood.

Fighter is expected to break box office records earning a humongous collection.

Ahead of the release, let's take a look at Hrithik Roshan's movies that were blockbusters.

War released in 2019 was made a lifetime business of Rs 318.01 crore.

Second is Krrish 3 with an earning of Rs 244.92 crore at the box office.

Dhoom 2 released in 2006 was a blockbuster earning Rs 81.01 crore.

Krrish released in 2006 was also a blockbuster earning Rs 72.16 crore.

Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a blockbuster with a collection of Rs 44.28 crore.

Koi Mil Gaya, the first film of Krrish franchise collected Rs 47.20 crore.

Fighter directed by Nag Ashwin is set to release on 25th January 2024.

Apart from Hrithik, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

