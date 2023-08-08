Ahead of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, top 10 Indian movies with highest advance bookings

A look at movies highest advance booking tickets sale

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is set to release on 11th August and so far it has sold 45,000 tickets.

Oh My God 2

OMG 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on 11th August and till now the film has managed to sell 7,700 tickets.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Prabhas starrer had sold 6.15 lakhs tickets in advance booking.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller’s advance booking ticket sales were counted at 5.56 lakh.

KGF Chapter 2

5.15 lakh tickets were booked in advance.

War

Advance tickets booked were 4.10 lakh.

Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan starrer advance tickets booked were 3.46 lakh.

Bharat

3 lakh advance tickets were booked for Salman Khan’s film.

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor film’s advance booking tickets were around 2.5 lahks.

Sooryavanshi

Advance tickets booked were 2 lakh.

Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic’s 2 lakh tickets were sold in advance booking.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 2 lakh tickets were sold in advance booking.

