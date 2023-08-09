Ahead of Gadar 2, OMG 2, these Bollywood sequels turned out to be better than original

Bollywood sequels that didn't disappoint the fans of originals.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

OMG 2

OMG 2 is an upcoming sequel of 2012’s upcoming satirical comedy oh My God.

Golmaal Returns

Golmaat had set a benchmark and Golmaal Returns lived up to the expectations.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns came with more twist and fun.

Gangs of Wasseypur 2

Gangs of Wasseypur 2 gained more popularity than first part.

Sarkar Raj

The execution of the script in Sarkar Raj is better than first part titled Sarkar.

Housefull 2

Housefull was a hit but the audience loved Housefull 2 more.

Pyaar Ka Punchnaama 2

This is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan’s debut film and people equally love both parts.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai follows the story of Tiger and Zoya who met in Ek Tha Tiger.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is a sequel of Munna Bhai MBBS.

Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 created massive buzz and hype for the Dhoom series.

Don 2

Don 2 had more unexpected twists and turns.

