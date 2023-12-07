Ahead of Hi Nanna, Top 10 best Nani movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Hi Nanna released on 7th December is a heartwarming romance drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur.
Jersey (Disney+ Hotstar) - A heartfelt sports drama where Nani portrays a failed cricketer making a comeback for his son.
Eega (Netflix) - Nani plays the role of Samantha’s love interest who then turns into a bee.
Ninnu Kori (Prime Video)- A romantic drama involving a complex love triangle, showcasing Nani's versatile acting.
Aaha Kalyanam (Disney+ Hotstar) - A romantic comedy-drama where Nani plays a pivotal part.
Krishnarjuna Yuddham (Disney+ Hotstar) - Nani plays dual roles in this action film with a mix of drama and comedy.
Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (Disney+ Hotstar) - A comedy film where Nani's character deals with memory loss issues.
Ante Sundaraniki (Netflix) - A man trains his girlfriend to pose as a Brahmin to gain acceptance from his orthodox Hindu family.
Pilla Zamindar (Amazon Prime Video) - A family drama featuring Nani in a significant role.
Gentleman (Zee5) - A thriller where Nani's character has shades of gray, keeping audiences intrigued.
Yevade Subramanyam (Disney+ Hotstar) - A coming-of-age drama with Nani in a supporting role.
