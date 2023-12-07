Ahead of Hi Nanna, Top 10 best Nani movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

Hi Nanna released on 7th December is a heartwarming romance drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

Jersey (Disney+ Hotstar) - A heartfelt sports drama where Nani portrays a failed cricketer making a comeback for his son.

Eega (Netflix) - Nani plays the role of Samantha’s love interest who then turns into a bee.

Ninnu Kori (Prime Video)- A romantic drama involving a complex love triangle, showcasing Nani's versatile acting.

Aaha Kalyanam (Disney+ Hotstar) - A romantic comedy-drama where Nani plays a pivotal part.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham (Disney+ Hotstar) - Nani plays dual roles in this action film with a mix of drama and comedy.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (Disney+ Hotstar) - A comedy film where Nani's character deals with memory loss issues.

Ante Sundaraniki (Netflix) - A man trains his girlfriend to pose as a Brahmin to gain acceptance from his orthodox Hindu family.

Pilla Zamindar (Amazon Prime Video) - A family drama featuring Nani in a significant role.

Gentleman (Zee5) - A thriller where Nani's character has shades of gray, keeping audiences intrigued.

Yevade Subramanyam (Disney+ Hotstar) - A coming-of-age drama with Nani in a supporting role.

