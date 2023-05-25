Ahead of IIFA 2023, a look at top snubs over the years

IIFA 2023 is here. Salman Khan and others have reached Abu Dhabi for the same. Here's looking at top snubs over the years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023
IIFA 2023 is happening in Abu Dhabi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2011, Amitabh Bachchan had reacted to being snubbed at IIFA saying 'his services are not required'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Salman Khan allegedly snubbing Yo Yo Honey Singh during IIFA 2022 went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2016, rumours of Priyanka Chopra snubbing Farhan Akhtar at IIFA went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many were surprised that Aamir Khan's Dangal wasn't nominated for IIFA by organisers clarified that the entry wasn't sent in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AR Rahman did not get recognition at IIFA for his music in Tamasha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal also did not get nominated at IIFA for Sardar Udham.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2016, Deepika Padukone reportedly refused to dance with Priyanka. She later said that she didn't want to spoil her dance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per IndiaToday.in, Salman Khan allegedly refused to be introduced by Vivek Oberoi in 2010. But Vivek Oberoi later rubbished rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion did not get a nomination in the category of Best Picture at IIFA 2009.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
