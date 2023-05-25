Ahead of IIFA 2023, a look at top snubs over the years

IIFA 2023 is here. Salman Khan and others have reached Abu Dhabi for the same. Here's looking at top snubs over the years.

Nikita Thakkar

IIFA 2023 details

IIFA 2023 is happening in Abu Dhabi.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2011, Amitabh Bachchan had reacted to being snubbed at IIFA saying 'his services are not required'.

Salman Khan and Yo Yo

A video of Salman Khan allegedly snubbing Yo Yo Honey Singh during IIFA 2022 went viral.

Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar

In 2016, rumours of Priyanka Chopra snubbing Farhan Akhtar at IIFA went viral.

Dangal

Many were surprised that Aamir Khan's Dangal wasn't nominated for IIFA by organisers clarified that the entry wasn't sent in.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman did not get recognition at IIFA for his music in Tamasha.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also did not get nominated at IIFA for Sardar Udham.

Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone

In 2016, Deepika Padukone reportedly refused to dance with Priyanka. She later said that she didn't want to spoil her dance.

Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi

As per IndiaToday.in, Salman Khan allegedly refused to be introduced by Vivek Oberoi in 2010. But Vivek Oberoi later rubbished rumours.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion did not get a nomination in the category of Best Picture at IIFA 2009.

