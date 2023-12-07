Ahead of IPL 2024, Top 10 best celeb moments from the stands
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
IPL 7: These moments of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta are for eternity
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IPL 2013: Deepika Padukone with her former beau Nihar Pandya
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2023: Preity Zinta being the perfect cheerleader
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2022: Suhana Khan and BFF Shanaya Kapoor for KKR match
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2023: Anushka Sharma cheering on her man Virat Kohli
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2023: Sara Tendulkar came to motivate brother Arjun Tendulkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IPL 2023: Kartik Aaryan was a special guest
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic share a hug
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Preity Zinta have a discussion
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2023: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan during IPL 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs invited for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya
Find Out More