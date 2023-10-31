Ahead of Jawan OTT release, Shah Rukh Khan film creates another record
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Jawan has been storming at the box office since its release last month. It's about 60 days and it's still unstoppable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has also broken and created new records. Jawan is the massiest film by Shah Rukh Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has got about 3.5 crore footfalls since its release, making it the number 1 film of the year in all languages.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the highest-grossing movie ever with Hindi collections being 581.81 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In regional languages, Jawan had minted Rs 57.94 crores, totalling Rs 639.75 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Globally, Jawan has minted Rs 1148.35 crores, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Also, the digital rights of Jawan have been sold to Netflix as per reports and at a whopping cost of Rs 250 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's about the record that everyone's already taking. Here we are with a new record that Jawan has created.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has garnered the highest Rotten Tomato critic's score of the year for a Hindi film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is ruling the roost with a 91% critic's score and an audience score of about 88%. Check other films on the list...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is second with an 88% critic rating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is at 3 with an 83% critics score.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam movie is at 4 with a 75% critic score.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has got a 33% critic score.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani led The Kerala Story is at 20%.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And lastly, we have one of the highest-grossing movies, Gadar 2 of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma with a 17% critic score.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karwa Chauth 2023: Top 10 full hand mehendi designs for front and back
Find Out More